OLL Zoom meeting with Lorenzo Ortega III presentation on Nebraska election integrity 1/12/2022

Lorenzo Ortega III graduated from the Air Force Academy and US Air Force Test Pilot School.

He was awarded a Masters in Engineering from USC.

Mr. Ortega became concerned about election integrity in Nebraska and used his extensive science and statistical skills to assess the 2020 election.

This presentation is the product of his work.

Hosted by Omaha Liberty Ladies with Mary Jane Truemper facilitating.