JAN 6TH ATTACK ON CONSERVATIVES BY PELOSI

In case you have not been informed the front and center of the Democrat's attempt to Socialize the U.S. is kicking off with Pelosi's January 6th Capitol Riot committee with the intent to destroy conservatives in the United States.

They will use this event to promote a voting bill that requires NO ID and illegals will be able to vote.

Beware of the scam.

Watch and decide your opinion with this video and what you will see in the next month or so by Pelosi.