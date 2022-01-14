"A Version Of Perversion" Judges 19:1-30

And it came to pass in those days, when there was no king in Israel, that there was a certain Levite staying in the remote mountains of Ephraim.

He took for himself a concubine from Bethlehem in Judah.

2 But his concubine played the harlot against him, and went away from him to her father’s house at Bethlehem in Judah, and was there four whole months.

3 Then her husband arose and went after her, to speak kindly to her and bring her back, having his servant and a couple of donkeys with him.

So she brought him into her father’s house; and when the father of the young woman saw him, he was glad to meet him.

4 Now his father-in-law, the young woman’s father, detained him; and he stayed with him three days.

So they ate and drank and lodged there.