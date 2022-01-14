Trump January 6th One Minute Speech to Protesters; White House: Go Home Now

This is President Trump's one minute video he posted to Twitter January 6, 2021.

His purpose for posting the video was to urge all of the protesters to go home, even those who violated the capital building.

In order to accomplish his mission, he let the protesters know that that he too was upset about what happened during the election of 2020.

He let them know that he understood their anger.

In this way he would connect with them and they would go home.

He said in his message that we have to have peace, and that we cannot play into their hands, that we have to go home.