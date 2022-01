Labour: Govt party on eve of Philip's funeral a disgrace

Shadow Attorney General Emily Thornberry has branded the government a "disgrace" following reports Downing Street held two staff leaving events on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral in April last year.

She adds she lost count of the number of alleged parties held at Downing Street throughout the pandemic, and called on the prime minister to resign.

Report by Alibhaiz.

