Building a Shipping Container Home | EP07 The Kitchen

We made built a modern kitchen in this shipping container tiny house.

This is a walk-through or galley style kitchen with all of the appliances and plumbing on one side and 12-inch deep pantry cabinets and shelves on the other.

We took a hybrid DIY approach and used installation services from Home Depot for the countertops, our construction workers for installing the cabinets, and we did a lot of the shelves and trim ourselves.

The most unusual choice we made for this tiny house kitchen design was using an under counter refrigerator instead of a typical full height fridge.

This choice trades fridge space for more countertop and food prep space and since this will be used as a vacation house and Airbnb this trade off makes sense.

I did work on a design iteration that used a full height fridge on between the stove and the bathroom and added in a dishwasher as well but that pushed the kitchen room farther into the living and dining space.