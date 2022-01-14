PSAKI Biden will continue to pressure employers to institute their own vaccine mandates

Private employers do not have the legal authority to mandate experimental mRNA covid-19 SARS-COV-2 inoculations upon their employees.

With the decision from the United States supreme court in a 6-3 decision.

This sets up a precedence for civil litigation and criminal litigation for any company to force their employees to get the inoculations and end up with adverse reactions.

The FDA has still not given full approval to any of the Covid-19 inoculations.

The only vax that was approved was pfizers corminaty which is NOT Available In america.

Private companies cannot issue policies that could result in injurious harm to its employees from a companies policies.