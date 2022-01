Hinds: UK must defend its security after MI5 warning

Security Minister Damian Hinds says the UK must "defend [its] security and values" as one of the leading nations of the world.

His comments come after the MI5 issued a warning to MPs about a Chinese agent who it claims is engaging in "political interference activities" on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party.

Report by Alibhaiz.

