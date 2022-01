Norman Fenton interviewed on NTD News about Downing Street party during lockdown

13 Jan 2022: Norman talks about the hypocrisy but also his concern that those most in uproar about this want to replace Boris Johnson with somebody who will impose even tougher restrictions.

The fact that the PM and Government ministers were not at all bothered about social distancing and masking proves they always knew the threat of the pandemic was exaggerated.