Chronic Kidney Disease Symptoms

1 in 3 adults in the U.S. (approximately 80 million) is at risk for kidney disease.

Kidney disease is more common in women (14%) than men (12%).

But for every 2 women who develop end-stage kidney disease (ESKD), 3 men's kidneys fail.

Kidney disease is a leading cause of death in the U.S