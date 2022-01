There's Only One Strategy in Politics. Here it is.

Unfortunately this works for everyone: in essence, "people don’t even understand half the stuff they are saying, they aren’t more good than anyone, they just want to be perceived as such and who could blame them, they’ve spent most of their adult lives just several hundred characters from being informed into some sort trauma.

Simply regurgitating back to them simply what they’re saying to us in their ridiculous ideological chambers is all they want."