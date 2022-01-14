Supreme Court Halts COVID-19 Vaccine Rule For U.S. Businesses

The conservative majority ruled the administration overstepped its authority by seeking to impose OSHA's vaccine-or-test rule on U.S. businesses.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost helped lead the legal effort challenging the mandate, calling the decision 'a win for all..
The Supreme Court has stopped the Biden administration from enforcing a requirement that employees at large businesses be..