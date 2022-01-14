Boris Johnson's office apologises for party on eve of Prince Philip's funeral

Downing Street says the government acknowledges a lockdown-breaching party the night before the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral has caused "significant public anger".
The UK government apologised Friday to Queen Elizabeth II, after revelations Prime Minister Boris Johnson's staff broke coronavirus..
Labour ramped up calls for the Prime Minister to apologise and resign over two Downing Street parties on the eve of Prince Philip's..