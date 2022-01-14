Exposing Sam Shamoun (catholic) corrupt mouth & ways! On another addition 🐺's in 🐑's clothing!!!

Ephesians 4:29 “Let no corrupt communication proceed out of your mouth, but that which is good to the use of edifying, that it may minister grace unto the hearers.” 2 Corinthians Chapter 11 13 For such are false apostles, deceitful workers, transforming themselves into the apostles of Christ.

14 And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light.

15 Therefore it is no great thing if his ministers also be transformed as the ministers of righteousness; whose end shall be according to their works.

Proverbs 10:31-32 - The mouth of the just bringeth forth wisdom: but the froward tongue shall be cut out.The lips of the righteous know what is acceptable: but the mouth of the wicked speaketh frowardness.

Proverbs 12:13 - The wicked is snared by the transgression of his lips: but the just shall come out of trouble.

Ecclesiastes 10:12 - The words of a wise man's mouth are gracious; but the lips of a fool will swallow up himself.

Romans 3:13-14 - Their throat is an open sepulchre; with their tongues they have used deceit; the poison of asps is under their lips:Whose mouth is full of cursing and bitterness: 2 Peter 2:19 - While they promise them liberty, they themselves are the servants of corruption: for of whom a man is overcome, of the same is he brought in bondage.

Galatians 6:8 - For he that soweth to his flesh shall of the flesh reap corruption; but he that soweth to the Spirit shall of the Spirit reap life everlasting.

4 Steps To Secure You're Spot In Heaven and The Book of Life: 1.

Believe Jesus Christ is God and rose on 3rd day and you get a pardon for every sin you have comitted in the past from that day (𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧 𝟑:𝟏𝟔-𝟏𝟖, 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝟏𝟎:𝟒𝟑, 𝐑𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝟑:𝟐𝟓, 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧 𝟖:𝟐𝟒, 𝐑𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝟏𝟎:𝟗, 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝟏𝟔:𝟑𝟏, 𝟏 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧 𝟏:𝟕) 2.

Repent for every sin you have comitted (𝐋𝐮𝐤𝐞 𝟏𝟑:𝟑, 𝟏 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧 𝟏:𝟗, 𝟐 𝐏𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟑:𝟗, 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐰 𝟒:𝟏𝟕, 𝐋𝐮𝐤𝐞 𝟐𝟒:𝟒𝟕, 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝟏:𝟏𝟓, 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝟑:𝟏𝟗, 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝟖:𝟐𝟐, 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝟏𝟕:𝟑𝟎, 𝐑𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝟐:𝟒, 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐:𝟓) 3.

Be Baptised to wash away your sins in the name of Jesus Christ & receive the Holy Spirit (𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝟐:𝟑𝟖, 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧 𝟑:𝟑-𝟓, 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤 𝟏𝟔:𝟏𝟔, 𝟏 𝐏𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟑:𝟐𝟏, 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝟏𝟗:𝟐-𝟓, 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝟖:𝟑𝟔-𝟑𝟗, 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝟏𝟎:𝟒𝟕-𝟒𝟖, 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝟐𝟐:𝟏𝟔, 𝐆𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝟑:𝟐𝟕, 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝟐:𝟏𝟐, 𝐑𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝟔:𝟑-𝟒, 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐰 𝟑:𝟏𝟔) 👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇 4.

Turn from your sins and walk with God (𝟐 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐲 𝟐:𝟏𝟗, 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝟑:𝟏𝟗, 𝟏 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝟏𝟓:𝟑𝟒, 𝟏 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝟔:𝟗-𝟏𝟏, 𝐆𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝟐:1𝟕, 𝟏 𝐏𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟒:𝟏, 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐛𝐬 𝟐𝟖:𝟏𝟑, 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐰 𝟕:𝟐𝟏-𝟐𝟑, 𝐋𝐮𝐤𝐞 𝟏𝟑:𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟕, 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧 𝟓:𝟏𝟒, 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧 𝟖:𝟏𝟏, 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧 𝟖:𝟑𝟒-𝟑𝟓, 𝟏 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧 𝟑:𝟔, 𝟏 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧 𝟑:𝟖-𝟏𝟎, 𝟏 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧 𝟓:𝟏𝟖, 𝐑𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝟔:𝟔, 𝐑𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝟔:𝟐𝟎, 𝐑𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝟔:𝟏𝟐-𝟏𝟑, 𝐑𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝟔:𝟐𝟑, 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝟑:𝟐𝟔, 𝐄𝐳𝐞𝐤𝐢𝐞𝐥 𝟏𝟖:𝟑𝟎, 𝐄𝐜𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐮𝐬 𝟐𝟏:𝟐)