Walter and the Magic Land(Thomas and the Magic Railroad) Part 10: Perfect Landing/The Windmill

In this part, Red was worried about Walter, who meets up with Red, and they were talking about losing the food car and they found out that dead end is maybe the way to the secret land and the grouter is the lost lady's special platform.

Walter asked Red to protect the dead end from Killian while he finds Samuel.

Samuel was walking across the viaduct until Killian came and grabbed him with his claw, but Samuel manages to escape when he cuts one of Killian's claw wires with his pliers and flies in the air and lands near the windmill and finds the source to his gold dust.

Meanwhile, Killian, Slade and Carnage were talking about Samuel's escape, and after being called a liar,, Killian hits the coal loader and coal falls on him, while Daequan, Silver and Shadow laugh at him.

