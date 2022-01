Rayner: PM hiding behind civil servants amidst party scandal

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner accuses Boris Johnson of "hiding behind civil servants" and refusing to properly apologise and resign over partygate.

She says the prime minister not only set the culture but allowed various gatherings to happen at No 10 throughout the pandemic Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn