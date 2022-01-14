MANCHIN, SINEMA KILL BIDEN'S VOTE RIGGING BILL

Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin come out against eliminating the senate filibuster rule to pass President Biden's so-called voting rights bill.
We look at Biden's week of failure.
Watch VideoOn Capitol HIll, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell today blasted President Biden’s latest push to change Senate..
Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona paid a visit to the White House over changing the filibuster..