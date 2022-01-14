Australian Immigration Minister Cancels Novak Djokovic's Visa for a 2nd Time

Australian Immigration Minister , Cancels Novak Djokovic's Visa , for a 2nd Time.

On January 14, Novak Djokovic's Australian visa was canceled for a second time, just days before the start of the Australian Open.

.

On January 14, Novak Djokovic's Australian visa was canceled for a second time, just days before the start of the Australian Open.

.

Australian immigration minister Alex Hawke exercised his personal power to cancel Djokovic's visa on the grounds that his presence could, "excite anti-vaccination sentiment.".

Australian immigration minister Alex Hawke exercised his personal power to cancel Djokovic's visa on the grounds that his presence could, "excite anti-vaccination sentiment.".

'The Guardian' reports that the decision by Hawke is likely to put Djokovic out of competition for the grand slam tournament.

.

'The Guardian' reports that the decision by Hawke is likely to put Djokovic out of competition for the grand slam tournament.

.

On January 16, Djokovic has an appeal hearing in the Federal Court that could overturn the decision.

.

However, 'The Guardian' reports that currently seems like an unlikely outcome.

.

The consequences of Hawke's decision are severe for Djokovic, who could be barred from entering Australia for three years.

.

The consequences of Hawke's decision are severe for Djokovic, who could be barred from entering Australia for three years.

.

The Morrison government is firmly committed to protecting Australia’s borders, particularly in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic, Alex Hawke, Australian immigration minister, via 'The Guardian'.

According to 'The Guardian,' the decision also leaves the Australian Open without one of its biggest stars, who would be playing for a record 21st grand slam win.

.

According to 'The Guardian,' the decision also leaves the Australian Open without one of its biggest stars, who would be playing for a record 21st grand slam win.

.

It would also leave Djokovic unable to defend his Australian Open title, which he has now won nine times.

.

It would also leave Djokovic unable to defend his Australian Open title, which he has now won nine times.

.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison argued that Australians , “made many sacrifices during this pandemic, and they rightly expect the result of those sacrifices to be protected.”