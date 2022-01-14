Who are Abraham's descendants? 2 - Book of Hebrews (10/14)

Many Christians are prophetically fixated on modern Israel.

They believe that modern Israel will play a very important role at the end of time.

The Apostle Paul offers a different position -- when one wears the sandals of early Christians.

Yes, Paul says, "all Israel will be saved,” but many Christians overlook the more important question, "Who is the Israel that will be saved?” Paul presents a profound truth in the book of Hebrews, proving that the offspring of Abraham which will share in the inheritance promised to Abraham are not biological, instead, they will be people of salvific faith, as was Abraham.

The ramifications of this doctrine are explosive!