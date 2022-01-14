Happy Birthday, Pitbull! (Saturday, January 15th)

Armando Christian Pérez turns 41 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about Mr. 305.

1.

He was awarded his hometown’s Key to the City in Miami.

2.

Pitbull won the first-ever Latin digital download artist of the year during the 'Billboard' Latin Music Awards.

3.

He said he chose his stage name because pitbulls are “everything that I am.”.

4.

Pitbull’s parents made him memorize and recite poems by Cuban poet José Martí as a child.

5.

His love for dressing sharp was inspired by his father.

