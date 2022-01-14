Joe Biden Is The Worst President In American History | Hunter's Ex-Wife To Release Book | Ep 317

As Joe Biden's approval ratings hit a record low for a president at this point in his term, we recap his first year and all the failures that piled up.

This past week in particular Joe Biden took several massive losses, including a loss in the Supreme Court with his vaccine mandates and Democrat attempts to remove the filibuster.

Plus, Hunter Biden's ex-wife is releasing a book this year that certainly won't help the Biden family's image.

Finally, Drew touches on several other stories and gets to your questions and comments.