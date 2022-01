US–Russia Talks Yield No Breakthroughs

Top U.S. officials met Monday with Russian officials in Geneva amid concerns of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The talks didn't yield any major breakthroughs.

But Congress is ready to crack down on Russia with a bill to sanction the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

President Joe Biden lifted those sanctions over the summer, but under renewed pressure over Russia, will Democrats move to defy the White House?