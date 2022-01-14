Breaking: Supreme Court Blocks Biden’s OSHA Vaxx Mandate

Despite the misinformation spewed forth by Justice Sotomayor, The US Supreme Court has blocked the Biden administration’s vaccine-or-test rule for US businesses, but allows vaccine mandate for most health care workers.
Despite the misinformation spewed forth by Justice Sotomayor, The US Supreme Court has blocked the Biden administration’s vaccine-or-test rule for US businesses, but allows vaccine mandate for most health care workers.
The Supreme Court of the United States heard 2 separate cases regarding 2 separate C 19 mandates that Biden is trying to force on..
We have a major win in the Supreme Court, we have a major win in the United States Senate, and it's Verdict's two..