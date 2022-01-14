Are Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Getting Divorced?

CNN reports Priyanka Chopra, actor and wife of pop star Nick Jonas, recently addressed speculation that their marriage was coming to an end.

The young power couple was married in December of 2018.

Late last year, Chopra changed her handles on social media from @PriyankaChopraJonas to @PriyankaChopra, causing divorce rumors to circulate.

In a 'Vanity Fair' interview for February's cover story, Chopra spoke about how the controversy altered how she approaches her career and personal life.

It's a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture,

... everything ... in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate.



The former Miss World, Chopra says she has been more "introverted," and life in the spotlight often "takes a part of your soul.".

Constantly trying to make sure that you say the right thing, do the right thing, dress the right way,

... not make a mistake, not trip because the whole world is going to watch.



Nick Jonas, one-third of the beloved pop group The Jonas Brothers, says he and his wife have now created "boundaries.".

They hope the changes can "create that little safe haven for ourselves with our friends and family."