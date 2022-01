SAVING MONEY IS LOSING MONEY | Why I Don’t Save More Than Enough For Hard Times Investing The Rest

Simon here and in this video I wanted to discuss whether you should be saving money, spending money, or doing both.

A lot of my friends ask me is it a good time to invest, buy a house, buy stocks, etc and some have a lot of money sitting and some have small amounts.

Now, I am not a financial advisor, but more of an entrepreneur that made it from nothing to becoming a millionaire so this is my best advice on what I do with money and my viewpoint on saving it.