Which box do I check? | Mona Chalabi

How we identify makes a difference in our lived experiences, but it's not always reflected in the checkboxes we see on forms. In this episode, Mona Chalabi explores why language matters in data collection, and why the categories we use should reflect who we really are.

Want to hear more from Mona?

Check out her podcast Am I Normal?

With Mona Chalabi, from the TED Audio Collective.