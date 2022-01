RV DOOMSDAY PREPPER?!? Food Storage Hacks for Small Spaces and Quarantine. Fresh to Freeze Dried

I live full-time in my RV and camp for long periods of time far from grocery stores.

Storing food in a mobile home can be challenging because it's such a tiny house!

Now, with Covid Quarantines, I've taken my Food Storage Hacks to a whole new level.

I'll show you how you can store MASSIVE amounts of food in anything from a campervan, to a class A, C or Fifth Wheel to a tiny house or regular house on lockdown.

