Supreme Court OSHA vaccine ruling: "there was no win" #shorts

#Shorts #SupremeCourt #OSHA The Supreme Court ruled against Biden's OSHA vaccine mandate for private employers EXCEPT if they're healthcare facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid funding.
#Shorts #SupremeCourt #OSHA The Supreme Court ruled against Biden's OSHA vaccine mandate for private employers EXCEPT if they're healthcare facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid funding.
For companies that were waiting to hear from the U.S. Supreme Court before deciding whether to require vaccinations or regular..