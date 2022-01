Katrina Kaif All Set To Resume Work Post Marriage, This Blockbuster Film On Cards

Fans of Katrina Kaif have been excited to see her teaming up with South superstar Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas.

The film was officially announced in December 2021 with a photo featuring Katrina and Vijay with director Sriram Raghavan and producer Ramesh Taurani.