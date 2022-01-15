Weasel against the rat. mortal combat

We present to you for review the great and terrible weasel in action!

Although as a great, the average size of a weasel is only 10-15 cm, and the weight is 150-200g, but this predator is able to hunt literally without stopping!

After all, the weasel has an incredibly fast metabolism, and she spends all the time hunting!

This small relative of the famous honey badgers and wolverines has perfectly adapted to life in the forest and eats hundreds of mice voles.

But he can also hunt rats and rabbits and even small hares.

In addition, the weasel is not at all afraid of large predators and never runs away from them.

In general, this is a very interesting little fishing line predator!