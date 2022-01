SCOTUS hits Biden hard, NO business vax; Sinema & Manchin won’t nuke filibuster, ends voting bill

The Supreme Court called off Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for private businesses.

​​SCOTUS held that Congress had not given the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) the authority to issue such an executive order.

The Biden administration then asked the Supreme Court if employers could mandate masks and frequent testing.

The court also rejected that request.