Nancy Drew S03E12 The Witch Tree Symbol

Nancy Drew 3x12 "The Witch Tree Symbol" Season 3 Episode 12 Promo Trailer HD - HEXED – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) searches for a missing person targeted by Temperance (guest star Olivia Taylor Dudley), who has also placed a fatal hex on the kids of the Youth Center.

With the solution to the Frozen Hearts mystery almost in their grasp, a shocking reversal puts the Drew Crew (Kennedy McMann, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon), in the crosshairs.

Also starring Scott Wolf.

Larry Teng directed the episode written by Erika Harrison (312).

Original airdate 1/21/2022.

Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.