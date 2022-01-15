COSTA RICA

Animals (also called Metazoa) are multicellular, eukaryotic organisms in the biological kingdom Animalia.

With few exceptions, animals consume organic material, breathe oxygen, are able to move, can reproduce sexually, and go through an ontogenetic stage in which their body consists of a hollow sphere of cells, the blastula, during embryonic development.

Over 1.5 million living animal species have been described—of which around 1 million are insects—but it has been estimated there are over 7 million animal species in total.

Animals range in length from 8.5 micrometers (0.00033 in) to 33.6 meters.

They have complex interactions with each other and their environments, forming intricate food webs.

The scientific study of animals is known as zoology.