Bison Decide to go on a Morning Fun Run in the Middle of the Road

In Yellowstone, bison, also called buffalo, are so accustomed to cars and asphalt roads that they seem to know the right-of-way.

Driving slowly behind a group of bison plodding along a two-lane road, you can certainly maneuver around them whenever it’s safe.

Bison, when they do travel on the Grand Loop or other roads, usually don’t stop in the middle of the road, either.