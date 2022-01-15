BREAKING: Talk Of A Russian FALSE FLAG on Ukraine Is Actually A FALSE FLAG ON RUSSIA!!!

An anonymous source within the US intelligence community has leaked knowledge of an apparent plan by the Russians to launch a false flag attack that is to be blamed on Ukraine as a pretext to justify an invasion of Ukraine as over 100,000 Russian troops gather along the border.

Meanwhile a cyber attack has been launch on Ukraine with blame already being pointed at the Russians even though they themselves just took down a group of the cyber hacking criminals known as REvil.

In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth explains that the real false flag here is the notion that the Russians are going to carry out a false flag and it’s all being perpetuated by NATO and the Biden administration in an effort to gain more control both over the region and also at home!