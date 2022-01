Rachel Maddow’s Non-Stop COVID Lies | The Jimmy Dore Show

In March of 2021, Rachel Maddow aired a segment about the COVID vaccines that was chock full of misinformation and outright deceptions, as the MSNBC host alleged that vaccines prevented both infection and transmission -- statements that did not reflect the science at the time nor have they been borne out by subsequent research.

Yet the segment remains viewable on social media platforms and Maddow faces ZERO consequences for perpetuating these blatant lies.