IS THE PANDEMIC OVER?

There appears to be evidence out of India that the Covid-19 Pandemic is over as the surge in Omicron cases has not been accompanied by a significant rise in deaths when compared to the initial wave and the Delta wave.
There appears to be evidence out of India that the Covid-19 Pandemic is over as the surge in Omicron cases has not been accompanied by a significant rise in deaths when compared to the initial wave and the Delta wave.
Cost Of Masks And Tests Deepens A Pandemic Wedge Between The Haves And The Have-Nots
We had the privilege of the honorable Mr. Brian Peckford joining us by zoom. He is the last living Premier who helped construct the..