2A Day Macomb County

Spend a day with 2A Patriot, meeting the public servants in Michigan and learn how YOU can protect your 2nd amendment rights!

Master of Ceremonies is John Clore from Us Against Media.

Speakers are Matt DePerno, Ryan Kelley, Ralph Rebandt, Bob Scott, Mellissa Carone, Barb Zinner, Don Brown, Don Vansyckel and many more!

We will have many vendors at this event - USCCA, Guardians of Freedom, We the County, Convention of States, Michigan Leadership Group and more.

We're going to have a 50/50 raffle, great food, and lots of info as to how YOU can make a difference!

