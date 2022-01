Legacy Books– Koos Kotzé – Terrorist Takedown 2

Koos Kotzé wrote a book on counter-terrorism, Terrorist Takedown, to advise readers on what to do when he or she walks into a terrorist attack.

In this episode, he goes into detail about hostage situations.

What to do and not to do.

How not to get kidnapped, the Stockholm and Lima Syndromes, and much more valuable advice.