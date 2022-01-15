Tonga underwater volcano eruption

Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Haapai in the Kingdom of Tonga, which has been going on for more than 12 hours.
Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Haapai in the Kingdom of Tonga, which has been going on for more than 12 hours.
The Kingdom of Tonga doesn't often attract global attention, but a violent eruption of an underwater volcano on January 15 has..
The massive eruption under the Pacific ocean was just 40 miles away from Tonga. Footage on social media shows people fleeing the..
Tsunami warnings have been issued for the islands of Tonga after an underwater volcano in the South Pacific exploded in a violent..