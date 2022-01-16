Pfizer CEO says Omicron vaccine will be ready in March

Pfizer CEO discusses COVID-19 vaccine updates, from Omicron to COVID-19 doses for kids under five years old.
The Omicron vaccine will reportedly be ready by March 2022.
Pfizer CEO discusses COVID-19 vaccine updates, from Omicron to COVID-19 doses for kids under five years old.
The Omicron vaccine will reportedly be ready by March 2022.
Pfizer CEO Bourla: Omicron-specific Covid vaccine will be ready by March
Pfizer's Omicron Vaccine , to Be Ready in March.
CNBC reports Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla
says the company's..