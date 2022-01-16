King family rally in Arizona for voting bills for MLK Day

Some relatives of the late Rev.
Martin Luther King Jr. are spending the holiday named for him in conservative-leaning Arizona to mobilize support for languishing federal voting rights legislation.
Some relatives of the late Rev.
Martin Luther King Jr. are spending the holiday named for him in conservative-leaning Arizona to mobilize support for languishing federal voting rights legislation.
Watch VideoOn Capitol HIll, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell today blasted President Biden’s latest push to change Senate..
Some family members of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. will march on Saturday in the state of Arizona for voting rights..