Trump Defends His Puppet Master Soros at Tea Party Event

Of course he defended Soros.

He was freed of paying back a loan of of $180-$312 million when he made the deal in a meeting with Soros on Christmas eve 2009, to run for president a fake conservative.

And Soros is the arch enemy of Trump Tards.

Bwah ha ha ....Do you like being punked?

Trump’s Chumps do!

Look Who Bailed Out Trump Towers AND Spent a Christmas Eve With Donald Trump… George Soros!