The Next Vaccine False Flag: The Cabal Will Admit That Covid-19 Was a Wuhan Lab Released Bio-Weapon

There are several of us out there that are starting to believe that the NWO are in serious need of a narrative change as they have hit the wall on the number of people who want to be or will accept the dangerous gene altering Covid vaccines.

They have been slowly letting more and more of what "WE" in the Conspiracy Zone believe is the real cause of the 'Plandemic', that it was a man made bio-weapon released by SOMEONE, not just the Wuhan Lab.

They (the Global Elite Terrorists) understand that if the Pandemic was manufactured by man, then people would lose it if they knew that ALL World governments were behind the delivery of the bio-weapon.

The only thing is that there is no virus (other than the 2019 Flushot that was filled with a 'booster' to eventually kill all those seniors and vulnerable who took it), they subsequently died in the Winter of 2020.

The Covid mRNA vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer are the 'kill shots' and are the bio-weapon.

This is the next scenario coming up as the new Global Vaccine False Flag.

The NWO will blame the Coronavirus on a bio-terrorist attack and the only way to save mankind is through a mass-vaccination.

They will be delivering a new 'flu-bug' coming before they tell the World that we have been hit with a 'virus bio-weapon'.

The only problem is, there is NOT a virus, the vaccine is the bio-weapon.

Watch, it will happen and we need to be prepared to stop it in it's tracks.

Fauci will be the fall guy, they have set him up from the beginning to be the Devil in Disguise.

The End Game has just turned serious!