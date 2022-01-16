Interpreting January 6 | Wheel Truth Ep. 6

On this episode of Wheel Truth, we take a look at the “He gets us” ad campaign.

This campaign presents Jesus as one who knows all our struggles because he also experienced things like anxiety, oppression, rejection, and financial stress.

Is this a biblically accurate representation of Jesus?

Let's look at what the Bible teaches on the matter.

Also, last week marked the one-year anniversary of the events in the capital on January 6.

Does the Bible help us know how to handle the political issues surrounding those events?

How should Christians respond?