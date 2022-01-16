Culley Firing: ESPN Race Baits Again | Gary Rabine: The Man Who Beat Biden’s Vax Mandate

The Houston Texans have fired head coach David Culley after just one season.

While ESPN could not help but bring race into that story, Whitlock reveals the big picture.

How does corporate media actually HURT black coaches under the guise of social justice?

Why are the careers of Eric Bieniemy, Tony Dungy, Jon Gruden, and Deshaun Watson all part of the conversation?

“Fearless” contributor Steve Kim breaks down the upcoming NFL playoff weekend.

Why is he so high on the Bills’ Josh Allen?

Kim also has a strong take on the Bob Arum/Terence Crawford boxing spat.

“Fearless” columnist Delano Squires blasts USA Today for their despicable coverage of pedophilia.

Plus, Jason introduces the "Fearless Army" to Gary Rabine, the Illinois gubernatorial candidate who helped bring down Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate at the Supreme Court.