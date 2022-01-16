Covid-19 Update: India recorded 2,71,202 fresh cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News

India on Sunday reported 2,71,202 fresh cases of the Covid-19 virus, taking the active cases tally in the country to 15,50,377.

Meanwhile, the total caseload in the country stands at 3.71 crore.

#Covid-19inIndia #DailyCovid-19cases #Omicron