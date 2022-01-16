No reports of injuries in Tonga yet, NZ says

New Zealand's Prime Minister said on Sunday that there were no official reports of injuries or deaths in Tonga as yet after the Pacific island nation was hit by a tsunami triggered by a massive undersea volcanic eruption.
New Zealand's Prime Minister said on Sunday that there were no official reports of injuries or deaths in Tonga as yet after the Pacific island nation was hit by a tsunami triggered by a massive undersea volcanic eruption.
There are no official reports of injuries or deaths in Tonga as yet although communications are limited, New Zealand Prime Minister..