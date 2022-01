Ranking The Top 10 Victorious Songs ๐ŸŽถ NickRewind

Are you ready to "Freak the Freak Out"?

We're ranking the Top 10 Victorious songs, and whether or not you agree, you got to "Give It Up" for these Victorious stars.

Relive your favorite musical moments as Cat and Tori sing "LA Boyz", Jade sings "You Don't Know Me", and the iCarly cast joins for "Leave It All To Shine".

We bet you can't figure out what the number 1 song is!

๐ŸŽค