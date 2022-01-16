Dara Singh Chauhan joins Samajwadi party in presence of Akhilesh Yadav | Oneindia News

A former minister in the Yogi Adityanath government, Dara Singh Chauhan, who recently quit the saffron party joined the Samajwadi Party in the presence of the party’s national president Akhilesh Yadav.

#UPElections #DaraSinghChauhan #AkhlieshYadav